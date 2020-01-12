UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Says UK Envoy Arrested But Freed Once Identified

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 06:00 PM

Iran says UK envoy arrested but freed once identified

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Iran's deputy foreign minister said on Sunday that Britain's ambassador to Tehran, Rob Macaire, was arrested as a foreigner at "an illegal gathering" but was freed soon after being identified.

"He wasn't detained, but arrested as unknown foreigner in an illegal gathering," Seyed Abbas Araghchi tweeted, adding Macaire was released 15 minutes after he called the British diplomat to confirm his identity.

Related Topics

Tehran Sunday

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler congratulates new Sultan of Oman

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles new Sultan of Oman

36 minutes ago

US committed to regional political stability, ener ..

1 hour ago

New Indonesian Embassy inaugurated in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Law on Emirate’s 2020 gener ..

2 hours ago

Virgin Hyperloop One announces technology can be p ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.