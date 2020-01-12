Iran says UK envoy arrested but freed once identified

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Iran's deputy foreign minister said on Sunday that Britain's ambassador to Tehran, Rob Macaire, was arrested as a foreigner at "an illegal gathering" but was freed soon after being identified.

"He wasn't detained, but arrested as unknown foreigner in an illegal gathering," Seyed Abbas Araghchi tweeted, adding Macaire was released 15 minutes after he called the British diplomat to confirm his identity.