UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Says US Aircraft Flew Close To Military Exercise Zone

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 02:10 AM

Iran says US aircraft flew close to military exercise zone

Tehran, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The Iranian navy on Friday said it drove off American aircraft that flew close to an area where military exercises were underway near the Strait of Hormuz.

The military said three US aircraft -- a P-8 airplane, a MQ-9 drone and a RQ-4 drone -- were detected by Iran's air force radars after they entered the country's air defence identification zone, according to its website.

After "ignoring warnings by Iran's defence systems to keep away from the drill zone" the aircraft were tracked by an Iranian drone before "they changed course and left the zone," it added.

In June last year, a US RQ-4 drone was shot down by Iran after allegedly violating the Islamic republic's airspace -- a claim the US has denied.

The sworn enemies have come to the brink of direct confrontation twice since then.

Tensions have escalated between Tehran and Washington since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from a landmark nuclear agreement in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

Their animosity deepened after a US drone strike killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani outside Baghdad airport in January, prompting Iran to retaliate with missile strikes against bases used by the US military in Iraq.

During Friday's drill, the Iranian navy deployed homegrown military equipment, including a submarine and a cruise missile on the second day of exercises near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Related Topics

Drone Iran Washington Nuclear Iraq Trump Tehran Baghdad January June 2018 From Agreement Top Airport Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Declaration of peace between Bahrain and Israel hi ..

1 hour ago

Well structured judicial process must for economic ..

1 hour ago

King of Bahrain holds phone call with US President ..

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes decision by Bahrain to establish rela ..

2 hours ago

Trump Suggests Palestine, Iran Could Also Agree to ..

1 hour ago

Netanyahu Says Israel-Bahrain Agreement Opens New ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.