UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Says US Sanctions Rupture 'path To Diplomacy'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 10:30 AM

Iran says US sanctions rupture 'path to diplomacy'

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :US sanctions against Iranian leaders represent the "permanent closure" of the path to diplomacy with Washington, Iran's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"Imposing fruitless sanctions against Iran's supreme leader (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei) and the commander of Iran's diplomacy (Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif) is the permanent closure of the path to diplomacy with Trump's desperate government," ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a tweet.

Related Topics

Iran Washington Trump Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 25, 2019 in Pakistan

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Mauritania&#039;s ..

8 hours ago

US condemns Houthi terrorist attack on Abha Airpor ..

8 hours ago

Weather forecast for coming days

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mike Pompeo review regional dev ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.