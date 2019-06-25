Iran says US sanctions rupture 'path to diplomacy'

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :US sanctions against Iranian leaders represent the "permanent closure" of the path to diplomacy with Washington, Iran's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"Imposing fruitless sanctions against Iran's supreme leader (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei) and the commander of Iran's diplomacy (Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif) is the permanent closure of the path to diplomacy with Trump's desperate government," ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a tweet.