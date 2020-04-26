Iran says virus cases pass 90,000

UrduPoint.com
Sun 26th April 2020 | 08:00 PM

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of novel coronavirus cases in Iran has passed 90,000, according to official figures released Sunday, as Tehran announced its lowest number of new deaths in weeks.

Health authorities have registered 1,153 new cases of the COVID-19 illness since midday Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 90,481, health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a daily news briefing.

Sixty additional fatalities were recorded, with the overall death toll reaching 5,710, he added.

It is the country's lowest number of officially declared deaths since March 10.

Iran announced its first novel coronavirus cases in February, and is the worst-hit country in the middle East.

Jahanpour said Iranians needed to continue to respect health and social distancing measures, despite the decreasing death toll.

