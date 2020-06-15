UrduPoint.com
Iran Says Virus Delays Reading Of Ukraine Airline Black Boxes

Mon 15th June 2020 | 07:10 PM

Iran says virus delays reading of Ukraine airline black boxes

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Iran said on Monday that the coronavirus pandemic has slowed its plans to send abroad the black boxes of a Ukrainian plane its forces mistakenly shot down in January.

"From the first days of this painful incident, we announced our readiness to cooperate in investigating the black boxes of the Ukrainian plane," government spokesman Ali Rabiei said.

"There is nothing on our side to hide," he told a news conference in Tehran.

"If it is possible to read them in Ukraine... this will be done in Ukraine. Otherwise, the black boxes will be read in France."But he said the process had been slowed by the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen most international flights cancelled.

"The interruption of international flights linked to the coronavirus epidemic caused an involuntary delay," said Rabiei.

