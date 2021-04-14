UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Says Will Start To Produce 60% Uranium By 'next Week'

Muhammad Irfan 42 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 11:50 AM

Iran says will start to produce 60% uranium by 'next week'

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Iran said Wednesday it would start producing by next week uranium enriched to 60 percent purity, days after a blast it blamed on Israel hit a key nuclear facility in Natanz.

"Modification of the process just started and we expect to accumulate the product next week" from centrifuges at Natanz, tweeted Iran's envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Kazem Gharibabadi.

Related Topics

Israel Iran Nuclear From

