Iran scientist Taheri returns home after US release: state media

Tehran, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Iranian scientist Majid Taheri returned to the Islamic republic on Monday after his release from jail in the United States last week, semi-official news agency ISNA reported.

Taheri was greeted at Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport by deputy foreign minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari, said ISNA, which published a picture of the pair speaking to reporters.