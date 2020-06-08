UrduPoint.com
Iran Scientist Taheri Returns Home After US Release: State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:00 AM

Iran scientist Taheri returns home after US release: state media

Tehran, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Iranian scientist Majid Taheri returned to the Islamic republic on Monday after his release from jail in the United States last week, semi-official news agency ISNA reported.

Taheri was greeted at Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport by deputy foreign minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari, said ISNA, which published a picture of the pair speaking to reporters.

