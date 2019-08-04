Iran seizes 'foreign vessel' smuggling fuel: state media

Tehran, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Iranian naval forces have seized a "foreign vessel" in the Gulf, state news agency IRNA reported Sunday, in what would be the country's third such seizure in a month.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' "naval forces have seized a foreign vessel carrying 700,000 litres of smuggled fuel around Farsi island", the agency said, quoting a statement from the Guards.