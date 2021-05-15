UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Set For Presidential Showdown Between Heavyweights Larijani, Raisi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 08:10 PM

Iran set for presidential showdown between heavyweights Larijani, Raisi

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Two Iranian political heavyweights, ultra-conservative Ebrahim Raisi and moderate conservative Ali Larijani, on Saturday launched what may be the main battle in next month's presidential election.

Hopefuls have been registering ahead of June 18 polls to select a successor to moderate President Hassan Rouhani, who is constitutionally barred from running for a third consecutive term.

First to throw down the gauntlet on Saturday was Larijani, a long-time parliament speaker and now advisor to the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, submitting his name at the interior ministry early on the final day of registration.

Then it was the turn of judiciary chief and one-time presidential hopeful Raisi, who was Rouhani's leading rival in 2017 elections, to announce his own candidacy.

While several other hopefuls have thrown their hats into the ring, "the main clash will be between Mr.

Raisi and Mr. Larijani," Masoud Bastani, a Tehran-based journalist told AFP.

"The first represents the ultraconservative faction and part of traditional conservatives ... and the second the traditional conservatives and moderates, and by proxy, reformists," he added.

Since registration to run in the election began Tuesday, more than 300 hopefuls have submitted bids to stand, according to the interior ministry.

Others who registered on Saturday included secretary of the Expediency Council and ex-commander of Revolutionary Guards General Mohsen Rezai, Iran's ultraconservative former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili, and Rouhani's first vice president Eshaq Jahangiri.

All the hopefuls will be vetted by the conservative-dominated Guardian Council, who will publish a list of approved candidates by May 27, after which campaigning begins.

Related Topics

Election Interior Ministry Iran Parliament Nuclear May June 2017 From

Recent Stories

2,683 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

3 hours ago

Integrated Transport Centre offers PayBy in Abu Dh ..

3 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns explosion at Kabul mosque

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Maktoum bin Mohammed ..

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Paraguayan President on I ..

5 hours ago

UAE announces 1,321 new COVID-19 cases, 1,302 reco ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.