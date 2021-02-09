UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Starts Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Iran starts Covid-19 vaccination campaign

Tehran, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Iran began its Covid-19 vaccination campaign on Tuesday using Russia's Sputnik V jab to fight the middle East's deadliest outbreak of the illness.

The first doses were given to doctors and nurses at Imam Khomeini hospital in the capital Tehran, with recipients handed a blue card marked with "Sputnik V" and the date of the injection.

"We begin our national vaccination against the Covid-19 virus... (in) memory of the martyrdom of health workers," Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said, referring to medical personnel who have died from the disease.

The Islamic republic has bought two million doses of Sputnik V, health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told AFP on Saturday.

The first doses of the Russian vaccine arrived last Thursday in Tehran, with two more shipments expected by February 18 and 28, according to Iranian authorities.

The Russian vaccine achieves a 91.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic forms of Covid-19, according to an analysis of clinical trials published in top medical journal the Lancet a week ago.

The virus has infected 1.4 million people in Iran and killed more than 58,600, according to the health ministry.

Since the start of January, the number of deaths attributed to the disease daily has fallen below 100, for the first time since June.

But the health ministry last week warned that the epidemiological situation remained "fragile".

- Double crisis - Alongside the pandemic, Iran remains mired in an economic crisis, triggered by the US reimposing crippling sanctions from 2018 under the administration of former president Donald Trump.

Iranian authorities have said that the sanctions impede the purchase of vaccines.

In theory, medical purchases are sanctions exempt, but many international banks are averse to any transactions with the Islamic republic, for fear of litigation.

However, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said last week that Iran would, in addition to the Sputnik deliveries, also receive 4.2 million doses of the vaccine developed by Anglo-Swedish firm AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

The AstraZeneca shots are to be purchased via the international vaccine mechanism Covax.

Iran started clinical trials of its own first locally developed vaccine in late December and on Monday unveiled a second homegrown vaccine project.

The second Iranian vaccine, dubbed Razi Cov Pars, was developed at the Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute, which is linked to the agriculture ministry, according to Massoud Soleimani, a member of Iran's national vaccine committee.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Agriculture Trump Died Tehran Oxford Middle East January February June December 2018 From Top Million

Recent Stories

Tolerance Minister, Uzbek Ambassador discuss coope ..

4 minutes ago

113,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

19 minutes ago

Special Olympics UAE nominates National Ambulance ..

19 minutes ago

Video of horse trading during 2018 Senate election ..

31 minutes ago

Latvia's Media Watchdog Bans Rebroadcasting of Ano ..

12 minutes ago

WHO mission to China fails to find animal source o ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.