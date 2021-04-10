UrduPoint.com
Iran Starts Up Advanced Centrifuges In Nuclear Deal Breach

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

Iran starts up advanced centrifuges in nuclear deal breach

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Iran announced Saturday it has started up advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges in a breach of its undertakings under a troubled 2015 nuclear deal, days after talks on rescuing it got underway.

President Hassan Rouhani officially inaugurated the cascades of 164 IR-6 centrifuges and 30 IR-5 devices at Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment plant in a ceremony broadcast by state television.

The television aired no images of the cascades but broadcast a link with engineers at the plant who said they had introduced uranium hexafluoride gas to the cascades after receiving the order from Rouhani.

