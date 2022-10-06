Iran state TV airs alleged 'confessions' of two detained French nationals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Iranian state television broadcast Thursday what it said were "confessions" by two French nationals, five months after they were arrested in the Islamic republic.

French teachers' union official Cecile Kohler and her partner Jacques Paris have been detained in Iran since May 7 and stand accused of seeking to stir labour unrest during teachers' strikes earlier this year.

The release of their alleged confessions comes as Iran grapples with a new wave of women-led protests that erupted on September 16 following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.

Iran had announced on May 11 the arrest of two Europeans "who entered the country with the aim of triggering chaos and destabilising society".