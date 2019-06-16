UrduPoint.com
Iran Summons British Envoy Over Tanker Attacks Claim: Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 01:20 AM

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Iran's foreign ministry summoned the British ambassador on Saturday over his government accusing Tehran of being behind attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

"Rob Macaire, Britain's ambassador to Tehran, was summoned to the foreign affairs ministry.

.. following the false remarks made by the British foreign affairs minister," the foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt a day earlier said London had concluded Iran was "almost certainly" responsible for Thursday's tanker attacks.

