Iran Summons Swiss Envoy Over US Killing Of Soleimani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 11:00 AM

Iran summons Swiss envoy over US killing of Soleimani

Tehran, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Tehran on Friday summoned an official from the Swiss embassy, which represents US interests in Iran, to condemn the killing of one of its top commanders, Qasem Soleimani, by American forces.

"Following the assassination of General Soleimani by US forces, the Swiss charge d'affaires was summoned and Iran's serious condemnation was conveyed to him," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi tweeted.

"He was told that this is a clear instance of America's state terrorism and America's regime will be fully responsible for its consequences," he added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

