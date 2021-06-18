Iran Supreme Leader Casts First Ballot In Presidential Vote
Muhammad Irfan 47 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 08:40 AM
Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cast his ballot in Tehran Friday for the presidential election, officially opening the polls, an AFP reporter said.
Nearly 60 million eligible voters can cast their ballots by midnight (1930 GMT), and possibly for two hours longer, with results expected around noon Saturday, authorities say.