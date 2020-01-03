UrduPoint.com
Iran Supreme Leader Vows 'severe Revenge' For Soleimani Killing

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 10:40 AM

Iran supreme leader vows 'severe revenge' for Soleimani killing

Tehran, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed "severe revenge" after the United States killed the commander of the Islamic republic's Quds Force, General Qasem Soleimani, in Baghdad on Friday.

"Martyrdom was the reward for his ceaseless efforts in all these years," Khamenei said on his Farsi-language Twitter account in reference to Soleimani, also declaring three days of mourning.

"With him gone, God willing, his work and his path will not be stopped, but severe revenge awaits the criminals who bloodied their foul hands with his blood and other martyrs' in last night's incident."

