Iran Suspends Cooperation With EU In Various Fields Over Sanctions: Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 10:40 PM

Iran suspends cooperation with EU in various fields over sanctions: ministry

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Iran's foreign ministry said Monday it is suspending cooperation with the European Union in various fields following the bloc's decision to blacklist several Iranian security officials over a 2019 protest crackdown.

Foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh "strongly condemned" the sanctions and said Iran is "suspending all human rights talks and cooperation resulting from these talks with the EU, especially in (the fields of) terrorism, drugs and refugees".

More Stories From Miscellaneous

