Iran talks 'on right track' as diplomats reconvene

Vienna, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The fourth round of talks between world powers on Iran's nuclear programme opened in Vienna on Friday, with diplomats voicing hope an agreement can be reached before the Islamic republic's June presidential election.

The remaining parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal -- Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia as well as Iran, held talks for about an hour at a luxury hotel in the Austrian capital.

The Russian ambassador to the UN in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, tweeted after Friday's session that "the participants agreed on the need to intensify the process".

"The delegations seem to be ready to stay in Vienna as long as necessary to achieve the goal," Ulyanov said.

One diplomatic source told AFP before Friday's talks that while "nothing was guaranteed" at the negotiations, they are "on the right track".

The source expressed hope that the latest talks could be the "final round".