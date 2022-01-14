UrduPoint.com

Iran Tests Solid-fuel Satellite Carrier Rocket

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Iran tests solid-fuel satellite carrier rocket

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Iran's Revolutionary Guards tested last week a solid-fuel satellite carrier rocket, state media has reported quoting the force's aerospace commander as saying.

Reports carried footage released by the elite force claiming to show the successful test of the rocket's Primary propulsion engine.

The test marked the first time Iran used a solid-fuel rocket rather than a liquid-fuel one, the Guards' aerospace commander Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh said on Thursday.

Iran can now send more satellites into space, he said, according to the reports carried by state media.

Solid-fuel rockets can be used for mobile launchers while pure solid-fuel rockets are mostly linked to ballistic missiles systems.

"The new Iranian satellites are made of non-metallic, composite bodies with non-moving propellants, which will further increase the rocket's energy and save costs," Hajizadeh said, according to state news agency IRNA.

The test came amid the on-going negotiations in Vienna that aim to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Iran successfully put its first military satellite into orbit in April 2020, drawing a sharp rebuke from Washington.

The United States has repeatedly voiced concern that such launches could boost Iran's ballistic missile technology.

But Iran insists it is not seeking nuclear weapons and that its satellite and rocket launches are for defensive purposes only.

It was not clear when the latest test took place last week.

Related Topics

World Technology Iran Mobile Washington Nuclear Vienna Tehran United States April 2015 2020 Media From Satellites

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to sing anthem for ..

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to sing anthem for the mega event

7 minutes ago
 Gerry’s dnata expands offering; launches line ma ..

Gerry’s dnata expands offering; launches line maintenance services in Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 Russia Ready for Any Development of Situation With ..

Russia Ready for Any Development of Situation With Possible New US Sanctions - L ..

3 minutes ago
 Man shot dead over land dispute

Man shot dead over land dispute

3 minutes ago
 ChiNext Index opens lower Friday

ChiNext Index opens lower Friday

3 minutes ago
 44 people test positive for COVID-19 in Tianjin's ..

44 people test positive for COVID-19 in Tianjin's second citywide screening

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.