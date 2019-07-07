UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Threatens To Abandon More Nuclear Commitments In '60 Days'

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 02:40 PM

Iran threatens to abandon more nuclear commitments in '60 days'

Tehran, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Iran threatened Sunday to abandon more commitments under a landmark nuclear agreement in "60 days" unless a solution is found with signatories to the endangered deal.

"We hope we can reach a solution otherwise after 60 days we will take the third step as well," Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said at a news conference, singling out Iran's declining oil sales as one of the main issues that needed to be solved.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear Threatened Oil Sunday Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE restricts citizens to record tragic incidents

44 minutes ago

Iqra Aziz speaks up against body shaming, cyber bu ..

56 minutes ago

Fear doesn't let a person rule or live: Maryam Naw ..

1 hour ago

Wasn't under any pressure, Judge Arshad Malik reje ..

2 hours ago

Judge Arshad Malik to shortly give his stance over ..

2 hours ago

Pakistani-British citizen alleges Nasir Butt of mu ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.