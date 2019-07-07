UrduPoint.com
Iran To Begin Enriching Uranium Beyond 3.67 Percent 'in A Few Hours': Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 01:00 PM

Tehran, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Iran will begin enriching uranium beyond a 3.67 percent cap set by a landmark nuclear deal "in a few hours", the Islamic republic's atomic energy organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said Sunday.

The "order received from the president" Hassan Rouhani would be implemented in a few hours after the last technical details were sorted, Kamalvandi said live on state television.

