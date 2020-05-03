Iran to reopen many mosques as lockdown eases: Rouhani

Tehran, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said mosques would reopen across large parts of the country Monday after being shuttered since early March over the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Rouhani said 132 counties, or about one third of the administrative divisions, would "reopen their mosques as of tomorrow," speaking at a televised virus taskforce meeting.

Maintaining "social distancing is more important than collective prayer," he added, arguing that islam considers safety obligatory while praying in mosques is only recommended.