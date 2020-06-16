UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran To Send France Ukraine Airline Black Boxes 'soon': Trudeau

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

Iran to send France Ukraine airline black boxes 'soon': Trudeau

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Iran has said it will "soon" send France the black boxes of a Ukrainian jetliner its forces mistakenly shot down in January, Canada's prime minister said Tuesday.

"The black boxes are supposed to be sent to France soon," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a daily briefing, adding that the coronavirus pandemic had delayed the handover.

"We're going to continue to put pressure on the Iranian regime alongside our international partners to get answers, to get justice, to get compensation for the families," he added.

The prime minister said he raised the analysis of the black boxes in a telephone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky "a couple of days ago."Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was struck by two missiles and crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran's airport on January 8.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Iran Canada France Tehran Justin Trudeau January From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

6 minutes ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

1 hour ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

2 hours ago

OIC Roundly Condemns HouthiMilitia’s Ballistic M ..

2 hours ago

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Summit of the Pre ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.