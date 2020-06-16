Iran to send Ukraine airline black boxes to France 'soon': Trudeau

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Iran has said it will "soon" send France the black boxes of a Ukrainian jetliner its forces mistakenly shot down in January, Canada's prime minister said Tuesday.

"The black boxes are supposed to be sent to France soon," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a daily briefing, adding that the coronavirus pandemic had delayed the handover.

"We're going to continue to put pressure on the Iranian regime alongside our international partners to get answers, to get justice, to get compensation for the families," he said.