Open Menu

Iran Top Diplomat Meets Saudi Crown Prince

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Iran top diplomat meets Saudi Crown Prince

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday during his first visit since the middle East rivals announced a surprise rapprochement, officials said.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who travelled to Riyadh on Thursday, held talks with the Crown Prince in Jeddah, the Saudi Foreign Ministry announced, after extending what had been scheduled to be a one-day visit.

The two reviewed relations between the countries, "future opportunities for cooperation... and ways to develop them, in addition to discussing developments in the situation on the regional and international arenas", the foreign ministry posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Iran's official IRNA news agency said it was the first time a senior Iranian official had met with Prince Mohammed, 37, who has ushered in a series of reforms.

Iran and Saudi Arabia broke off ties in 2016, but they agreed to restore diplomatic relations in a Chinese-brokered deal in March.

On Thursday, Amir-Abdollahian said ties "are progressing in the right direction" as he appeared in front of the media with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

His visit would "be a prelude to the meeting of the heads of the two countries", he said, without specifying when Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi would travel to Saudi Arabia at King Salman's invitation.

Iran's top diplomat hailed economic and security cooperation between the two countries. He was accompanied by Iran's new ambassador to Saudi, Alireza Enayati.

"We are sure that these meetings and cooperation will help the unity of the Islamic world," Amir-Abdollahian added, proposing a "regional dialogue" without giving details.

Related Topics

World Iran Twitter Jeddah Riyadh Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Middle East Mohammed Bin Salman March 2016 Media Top Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on ..

Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on body of Sheikh Saud bin Abdul ..

40 minutes ago
 Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for ..

Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for trial, LHC informed

2 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

2 hours ago
 Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker fi ..

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

2 hours ago
 Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire ..

Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire Int’l community: Caretaker ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minoriti ..

Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minorities in Pakistan

2 hours ago
Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first m ..

Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first match with Ras Al Khaimah’s E ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts workshop to ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts workshop to empower young Emirati app dev ..

4 hours ago
 Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 ..

Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 Cricket Coach course

4 hours ago
 U.S. Consul General calls on PCB Management Commit ..

U.S. Consul General calls on PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf

4 hours ago
 Ali Mardan Domki chosen as Balochistan caretaker C ..

Ali Mardan Domki chosen as Balochistan caretaker CM

4 hours ago
 Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnersh ..

Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnership to Flights to and from Mont ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous