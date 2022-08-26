UrduPoint.com

Iran Unveils 1st Multi-purpose Gamma Radiation System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Iran unveils 1st multi-purpose gamma radiation system

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) on Thursday unveiled the country's first multi-purpose gamma radiation system in the northwestern city of Bonab.

The project of designing and building a portable gamma system for radiating food was launched in January 2022 and became ready for operation in August, Mohammad Eslami, the head of AEOI, was quoted by the Iranian Student news Agency (ISNA) as saying at the unveiling ceremony.

Its application includes radiating food and agricultural products, which can reduce their susceptibility to pests' harm, increase their storability, and curb 30 percent of food waste, Eslami said.

"I predict that within the next three years we will have a good development in the field of multi-purpose gamma radiation system," he said, urging the private sector and knowledge-based firms to engage in the project.

The Iranian atomic chief also said that the AEOI plans to turn Iran into a hub of nuclear power plant construction in the region.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear Student Isna Hub January August

Recent Stories

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

7 hours ago
 Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

15 hours ago
 US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear ..

US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear energy 'unacceptable'

15 hours ago
 US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk h ..

US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk helicopters to Australia - Pent ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.