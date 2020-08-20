UrduPoint.com
Iran Unveils 2 New Long-range Missiles

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 03:10 PM

Iran unveils 2 new long-range missiles

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Iran on Thursday unveiled two new long-range missiles on the occasion of National Defense Industry Day, Tasnim news agency reported.

The missiles, named after former commander of Iran's IRGC Quds Force Qassem Soleimani and deputy chief of Iraq's Hashd Shaabi forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were unveiled during a virtual ceremony attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Defense Minister Amir Hatami.

The ballistic missile, named after Soleimani, has a range of 1,400 km, and the other one given the name of al-Muhandis is a cruise missile with a range of 1,000 km, according to the report.

At the ceremony, Hatami said that Iran is self-sufficient in producing over 90 percent of its defense hardware, official IRNA news agency reported.

He noted that Iran has made significant achievements in defense industry despite the U.S. sanctions over the past years.

Also, Rouhani said that developing Iran's military products, including ballistic missile program, is aimed at deterrent purposes, IRNA reported.

