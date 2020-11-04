UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Unveils Homemade Ballistic Missile Launcher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Iran unveils homemade ballistic missile launcher

TEHRAN, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday unveiled an indigenous ballistic missile launching system, Tasnim news agency reported.

The automated system, used for launching multiple long-range ballistic missiles, is manufactured by the IRGC's aerospace force, Tasnim said.

Hossein Salami, the IRGC's commander, said during the unveiling ceremony that "our missile power guarantees the withdrawal of enemies." The deterrent and defense capabilities of Iran help the country "demonstrate its political will," Salami was quoted as saying.

Over the past years, Iran has produced diverse range of ballistic missiles and aerospace military gear.

On Sept. 27, the IRGC opened the National Aerospace Park as a permanent exhibition venue for its aerospace achievements.

The U.S. administration has urged Iran to halt the development of the ballistic missile program, which Tehran has rejected, saying that its deterrent power is not up to discussion.

Related Topics

Iran Tehran

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

12 minutes ago

Immersive and incomparable: The factors behind the ..

15 minutes ago

Lahore shows support for NUST’s nation building ..

38 minutes ago

Pakistan records 18 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

44 minutes ago

UVAS arranges motivational lectures for students, ..

59 minutes ago

Farmers will gather again to protest for their rig ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.