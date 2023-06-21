Iran ups diplomacy to ease isolation and project strength

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Since the start of the year, Iran has intensified its diplomatic activity, engaging with friends and foes alike as it seeks to reduce its isolation, improve its economy and project strength.

Iran's ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi has led the way, swinging through China, Syria and Venezuela, hosting Saudi Arabia's top diplomat, and reaching out to other long-time regional rivals such as Egypt.

And this week his foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, has travelled to Oman, the mediator in indirect talks between Iran and its sworn enemy the United States over its suspect nuclear programme and a possible prisoner swap.

Sanam Vakil, director of Chatham House's middle East and North Africa programme, said Iran was seeking to show it can overcome its adversaries.

Iran is "looking to show that despite sanctions and domestic protests it continues to weather the storm by bolstering stronger international economic and foreign ties", she said.

"These links... aim to increase economic connectivity and boost internal morale."At stake are "agreements focused on easing tensions through the de-escalation of Iran's nuclear programme and release of US prisoners" held in Iran, said Diako Hosseini, a Tehran-based foreign policy analyst.

Iran hopes such agreements would allow it to revive an economy battered by sanctions, rampant inflation and record depreciation of the rial against the Dollar.