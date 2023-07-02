Open Menu

Iran Urges France 'to End Violent Treatment' Of Protesters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Iran urges France 'to end violent treatment' of protesters

Tehran, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Iran called on the French government Sunday to "end the violent treatment of its people" following a wave of rioting triggered by the police killing of a teenager.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani on Twitter also urged Iranian citizens to "refrain from making unnecessary trips to France" and told those already there to avoid "conflict areas", warning of the "insecure and unpredictable situation".

France has been rocked by a major wave of violent street protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old of Algerian origin, identified only as Nahel M., in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday.

The government has deployed tens of thousands of security forces and made hundreds of arrests as rioters have ransacked shops and torched buildings and vehicles in multiple cities.

Kanani said "The French government is expected to put an end to the violent treatment of its people by respecting principles based on human dignity, freedom of speech and the right of citizens to peaceful protests".

The unrest in France has made headlines in newspapers in the Islamic republic, which was hit last year by nationwide protests and launched a major crackdown on what authorities labelled "riots".

