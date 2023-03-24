UrduPoint.com

Iran Urges France To Listen To Protesters, Avoid Violence

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Iran on Friday urged France to listen to protesters and avoid violence after more than 450 people were arrested and nearly as many police were injured in demonstrations against pension reforms.

Protesters clashed with French security forces on Thursday in the most serious violence yet of a three-month revolt against President Emmanuel Macron's decision to increase the retirement age.

"The French government must talk to its people and listen to their voices," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani tweeted.

"We do not support destruction or rioting, but we maintain that instead of creating chaos in other countries, listen to the voice of your people and avoid violence against them," he added.

