UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Urges UN To Condemn Israel's Jerusalem 'war Crime'

Muhammad Irfan 22 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 12:20 PM

Iran urges UN to condemn Israel's Jerusalem 'war crime'

Tehran, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Iran called on the United Nations Saturday to condemn a bloody Israeli police action in the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in annexed east Jerusalem, saying it amounted to a "war crime".

More than 160 people were wounded late Friday in clashes with Israeli police at islam's third-holiest site, as stones, bottles and fireworks were hurled at officers who fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at the crowd.

Iran "condemns the attack on Al-Aqsa mosque (...) by the Quds (Jerusalem) occupier regime's military," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement.

"This war crime once again proved to the world the criminal nature of the illegitimate Zionist regime," he said.

Iran "calls on the United Nations and other related international institutions to act on their definite duty to confront this war crime".

Tensions in Jerusalem have soared in recent weeks as Palestinians have protested against Israeli restrictions on access to parts of the Old City during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and as the threat of eviction has hung over four Palestinian families whose homes are claimed by Jewish settlers.

The United Nations called on Israel Friday to end forced evictions in annexed east Jerusalem, warning its actions could amount to "war crimes".

In a keynote speech, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called Israel "not a country, but a terrorist base" and stressed that "fighting this despotic regime ... is everyone's duty".

Support for the Palestinian cause has been a pillar of Iranian foreign policy since the Islamic revolution of 1979, and Iran and its allies are regarded by Israel as its biggest foes.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist World Police United Nations Israel Iran Jerusalem SITE Criminals Mosque Muslim Jew Ramadan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.