Iran Urges 'vigilance' After Drone Attack On Iraqi PM

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 05:00 PM

Iran urges 'vigilance' after drone attack on Iraqi PM

Tehran, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Iran on Sunday said it condemned a drone attack targeting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi and urged "vigilance to foil plots aimed at the security and development" of his country.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Said Khatibzadeh directed blame at the United States, which led the 2003 invasion of Iraq and toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, kicking off years of sectarian conflict.

"Such incidents are in the interest of those who have violated the stability, security, independence and territorial integrity of Iraq over the past 18 years," said Khatibzadeh.

"They have sought to achieve their sinister regional goals by creating terrorist groups that seek to cause sedition," he added.

The overnight drone attack, which was not immediately claimed, was the first to target the residence of Kadhemi, in power since May 2020, who was not harmed.

It comes at a time when political parties are negotiating to form parliamentary coalitions based on the preliminary results of October 10 legislative elections.

