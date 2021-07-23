UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Using Unlawful Force In Water Protest Crackdown: Rights Groups

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 12:30 PM

Iran using unlawful force in water protest crackdown: rights groups

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Iran is using unlawful and excessive force in a crackdown against protests over water shortages in its oil-rich but arid southwestern Khuzestan province, international rights groups said on Friday.

Amnesty International said it had confirmed the deaths of at least eight protesters and bystanders, including a teenage boy, as the authorities resorted to live ammunition to quell the protests.

Iranian media and officials have said at least three people have been killed, including a police officer and a protestor, accusing "opportunists" and "rioters" of shooting at protesters and security forces.

"Iran's security forces have deployed unlawful force, including by firing live ammunition and birdshot, to crush mostly peaceful protests," Amnesty International said.

Analysis of video footage from the protests and eyewitness accounts "indicate security forces used deadly automatic weapons, shotguns with inherently indiscriminate ammunition, and tear gas," it said.

Human Rights Watch meanwhile said in a separate statement that Iranian authorities appeared to have "used excessive force against demonstrators" and the government should "transparently investigate" the reported deaths.

"Iranian authorities have a very troubling record of responding with bullets to protesters frustrated with mounting economic difficulties and deteriorating living conditions," said HRW's Iran researcher Tara Sepehri Far.

Rights groups have accused Iran of launching a ferocious crackdown against 2019 nationwide protests over fuel price rises that, according to Amnesty, left at least 304 people dead.

"Iran's authorities have a harrowing track record of using unlawful lethal force. The events unfolding in Khuzestan have chilling echoes of November 2019," said Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty's deputy director for the middle East and North Africa.

Amnesty said the teenage boy, Hadi Bahmani, was killed in the town of Izeh.

Iranian authorities have blamed the unrest on rioters and Amnesty noted that the Fars news agency published interviews with relatives of two of the men killed distancing themselves from their actions.

But Amnesty cited a source as saying that one of the families had been visited by plain clothes agents and "coerced them into reciting a pre-prepared script on camera".

Human Rights Watch said there had also been reports of internet shutdowns in the area, noting that "over the past three years, authorities have frequently restricted access to information during protests."Khuzestan is Iran's main oil-producing region, but has been struggling with an intense drought since March.

The province is home to a large Arab minority, and its people regularly complain of being marginalised by the authorities.

Related Topics

Africa Dead Firing Internet Police Iran Minority Water Drought Amnesty International Tara Price Middle East March November Gas 2019 Media From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 23, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

15 hours ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

15 hours ago

Alleged surveillance targetting journalists and in ..

15 hours ago

More than half of EU adults now fully vaccinated a ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.