UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Virus Deaths Surpass 15,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Iran virus deaths surpass 15,000

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Iran's death toll from the novel coronavirus surpassed 15,000, health authorities announced Thursday, as the country struggles to contain the middle East's deadliest outbreak.

"Unfortunately we lost 221 of our dear compatriots to the COVID-19 disease in the course of the past 24 hours," health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on state television.

The fatalities bring the total number of deaths to 15,074 in the Islamic republic.

The country has faced a rise in cases and deaths since the end of June, reporting on Tuesday the highest single-day death toll of 229 since announcing its first cases in February.

Lari urged Iranians to avoid all non-essential travel, enclosed spaces and large gatherings to help stem the spread of the virus.

She added that an additional 2,621 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed, bringing the total caseload to 284,034.

Related Topics

Middle East February June TV All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AJK President condemns new construction laws in IO ..

4 minutes ago

Opposition criticizes govt for presenting Presiden ..

11 minutes ago

SCCI spotlights government services to support ent ..

15 minutes ago

Eid al-Adha holiday for private sector announced

30 minutes ago

At least 20 people injured in Parachinar market bl ..

43 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on &#03 ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.