Iran Wants Nuclear Talks To Result In Lifting Of All Sanctions: Raisi

Iran wants nuclear talks to result in lifting of all sanctions: Raisi

United Nations, United States, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Iran's new president, Ebrahim Raisi, told the United Nations on Tuesday that he supported talks on the 2015 nuclear deal if they led to an ending of US sanctions.

"The Islamic Republic considers useful talks whose ultimate outcome is the lifting of all oppressive sanctions," Raisi said in a recorded speech to the UN General Assembly.

