Iran wary but pragmatic as Taliban resurges next door

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The Taliban's advances in Afghanistan have put neighbouring Iran on edge, but the Islamic republic appears to be adopting a pragmatic approach and seeking a rapprochement with the resurgent militia.

With US and allied forces rushing for the exit and the Afghan government wobbling after a string of victories by the hardline Sunni group, Shiite Iran fears an influx of refugees fleeing sectarian violence alongside the danger of an ideological rival taking power next door.

Reformist newspaper Etemad warned Sunday of "unpleasant consequences if extremist and violent movements like the Taliban come to power, from a flood of refugees to the empowerment of dangerous sects, who share the Taliban's thinking, on our eastern borders." Less than seven weeks before the last US soldier is set to leave Afghanistan after two decades, the Taliban say they control around 85 percent of the country.

That has unnerved officials in Iran, which shares a more than 900-kilometre (550-mile) border with Afghanistan.

While Iran has long called for the forces of its arch-enemy the United States to leave Afghanistan, it also fears the consequences should the Taliban, who ruled from 1996 until the 2001 US-led invasion, return to power or should the country fall once again into chaos.

Iran is "trying to balance between the Islamic republic's ideological preference of militant anti-Americanism and the other major necessity of preserving security on the country's eastern flank," Clement Therme, a researcher at the European University Institute in Italy, told AFP.

One key fear is a new influx of refugees from a country where the UN refugee agency has already warned of "imminent humanitarian crisis".

The agency says Iran already hosts nearly 3.5 million Afghans, who make up nearly four percent of its population.

Any further influx would add to the challenges facing a country already mired in economic crisis since Washington re-imposed sanctions in 2018.

Iranian officials confirmed last week that the border with Afghanistan was "peaceful and secure" after the Taliban said they had seized a key crossing.

But ultraconservative Iranian newspaper Kayhan warned of potential spillovers from sectarian violence next door.

"The Taliban insists that it has nothing against Shiites and that it respects the borders of Iran, but the Taliban's approach built on force, means Shiites and the borders of our country face an uncertain future," it said.