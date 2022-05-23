UrduPoint.com

Iran Will 'avenge' Killing Of Guards Colonel: President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Iran will 'avenge' killing of Guards colonel: president

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Iran will avenge the killing of a Revolutionary Guards colonel who was shot dead in Tehran, President Ebrahim Raisi warned on Monday.

Colonel Sayyad Khodai was killed Sunday outside his home by assailants on motorcycles. Iran blamed "elements linked to the global arrogance", its term for the United States and Washington's allies including Israel.

It was the most high-profile killing inside Iran since the November 2020 murder of top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Raisi said: "I insist on the serious pursuit (of the killers) by security officials, and I have no doubt that the blood of this great martyr will be avenged.

"There is no doubt that the hand of global arrogance can be seen in this crime," he added, echoing what the Guards said the previous day.

He was speaking just ahead of visiting Oman, where he was to meet Sultan Haitham.

Khodai's funeral was due to take place in Tehran at 5:00 pm local time (1230 GMT).

