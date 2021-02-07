UrduPoint.com
Iran Won't Resume Nuclear Commitments Until US Lifts Sanctions: Khamenei

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 03:30 PM

Iran won't resume nuclear commitments until US lifts sanctions: Khamenei

Tehran, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Sunday the US must "completely lift" sanctions first, followed by verification by Tehran, before the Islamic republic returns to its nuclear deal commitments.

"If they want Iran to return to its commitments ... America must completely lift sanctions, and not just in words or on paper," Khamenei said in a televised speech to air force commanders.

