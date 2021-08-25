UrduPoint.com

Iranian Ambassador Meets Pakistani Counterpart In Kabul

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

Iranian ambassador meets Pakistani counterpart in Kabul

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Ambassador of the Islamic Republic's of Iran in Afghanistan, Bahador Aminian on Wednesday met Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan at Pakistan Embassy in Kabul.

The meeting besides discussing bilateral relations also discussed present situation in Afghanistan and formation of new government here.

Both the ambassadors said peace in Afghanistan would ensure progress and stability in the region, expressing their willingness to support the process as neighboring countries.

The Pakistani ambassador told his Iranian counterpart that Pakistan was in the favor of a peaceful Afghanistan and wanted to enjoy bilateral relations between the two countries based on common interests.

He added that Pakistan and the regional countries were in the favor of an inclusive government in Afghanistan for ensuring lasting peace.

