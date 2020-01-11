UrduPoint.com
Iranian FM Apologises For Plane 'disaster', Cites 'US Adventurism'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 10:10 AM

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Iran's foreign minister Saturday offered his country's "profound regrets, apologies and condolences" after the armed forces admitted shooting down a Ukrainian airliner due to "human error".

"A sad day," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter. "Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster," he said.

"Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations."

