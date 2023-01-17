UrduPoint.com

Iranian Foreign Minister Leaves For Türkiye To Make Preparations For Raisi's Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2023 | 03:10 PM

TEHRAN, Iran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian embarked on an official visit to Türkiye on Tuesday morning, heading a high-level political delegation.

Speaking to reporters before the departure, the top Iranian diplomat said he would hold talks on bilateral, regional and international issues with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, during the visit.

Amir-Abdollahian said the preliminary arrangements for the upcoming visit of Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi to Türkiye would also be made during the visit.

He said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has officially invited Raisi to visit Ankara, which will be the Iranian president's maiden visit to the country since taking office two years ago.

Earlier this month, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the plans for Raisi's visit to Türkiye are being finalized, confirming what Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin announced previously in a media interview.

The two leaders last met on the sidelines of the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan in September 2022, where they reviewed agreements reached during Erdogan's visit to Tehran in July 2022.

Raisi's upcoming visit is seen as a follow-up to the Turkish leader's visit to Iran last year.

Amir-Abdollahian, before the take-off on Tuesday, said he would also discuss with Cavusoglu latest developments in the South Caucasus region and other regional issues, while referring to Raisi government's "neighborhood policy."He was also scheduled to visit Russia alongside Türkiye, but the plan has been put on hold.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Visit Tehran Ankara Uzbekistan Tayyip Erdogan July September Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media Government Top

Recent Stories

UAE-Korea Business Forum discusses economic cooper ..

UAE-Korea Business Forum discusses economic cooperation and investment opportuni ..

1 hour ago
 PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling con ..

PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling consultant

2 hours ago
 ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

2 hours ago
 UAE and Korea have well-established strategic rela ..

UAE and Korea have well-established strategic relations: Nahyan bin Mubarak

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Law to establish Nati ..

UAE President issues Federal Law to establish National Media Office

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepa ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepal over victims of plane crash

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.