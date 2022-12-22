UrduPoint.com

Iranian Intelligence Says 4 Israeli Mossad Teams Caught

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Iran's Intelligence Ministry has claimed it captured four teams working for Israel's spy agency Mossad, which has allegedly been preparing a terrorist act during the recent demonstrations.

In a statement Thursday, the ministry said that four teams consisting of Mossad spies were caught, according to the Tasnim news Agency.

"The Zionist regime aimed to direct the operation teams and carry out many combined terrorist acts by taking advantage of the uprisings that broke out in various parts of the country in past weeks," the statement added.

All the spies were caught without having carried out any activities, it said.No details on the number of agents arrested were givenTensions between the two arch foes have escalated since the killing of Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in November 2020 on the outskirts of Tehran, which Iran blamed on Israel.

A number of security-related incidents have been reported across Iran since then, including at the underground Natanz nuclear facility in central Iran's Isfahan province, which has been targeted many times.

