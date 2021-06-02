UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Navy Vessel Catches Fire, Sinks In Gulf Of Oman

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 04:50 PM

Iranian navy vessel catches fire, sinks in Gulf of Oman

TEHRAN, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Iran's large navy ship Kharg caught fire and later sank Wednesday in the Gulf of Oman, the Iranian Students' news Agency (ISNA) reported.

Following the spread of the fire on the vessel, the crew safely disembarked, the report said, adding that efforts to save the ship failed.

The support ship Kharg sank on Wednesday morning near the southern Iranian port of Jask on the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz.

The vessel has been used in training missions for more than four decades, said the report. It did not give details on the cause of the blaze.

Related Topics

Fire Oman Isna

Recent Stories

PFA discards 1,400 kg unhygienic chicken meat

2 minutes ago

Mashkoor Ali appointed Additional Commissioner-IR

2 minutes ago

India approves mass media cooperation pact among S ..

2 minutes ago

KP Minister for Revenue tenders resignation on vol ..

2 minutes ago

NAB meeting postponed till Friday after reviewing ..

2 minutes ago

Dengue surveillance in full swing

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.