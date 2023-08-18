Iranian, Russian presidents discuss bilateral cooperation over phone

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday discussed over the phone the bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Putin commended the "dynamic and expanding" Moscow-Tehran cooperation in the areas of energy, transit and trade, while expressing Russia's willingness to improve the bilateral cooperation to regional frameworks and levels, the Iranian president's office said in a statement posted on its website.

The Russian leader condemned Sunday's "terrorist" attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine in the southern Iranian province of Fars, in which two people were killed and seven others injured, expressing his sympathy with the Iranian government, people and the victims' families.

Raisi reviewed the process of Iran-Russia economic cooperation, highlighting the necessity for implementing different joint projects, especially in the transit and energy sectors.

Iran and Russia, both under sanctions imposed by the United States, have recently expanded bilateral political and economic relations to counter the U.S. moves.