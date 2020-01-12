UrduPoint.com
Iranians Burn UK Flag Outside Embassy After Envoy's Arrest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 07:40 PM

Iranians burn UK flag outside embassy after envoy's arrest

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Iranian protesters set alight a Union Jack in front of the UK embassy in Tehran Sunday, after the British ambassador's arrest for allegedly attending an illegal demonstration, AFP correspondents reported.

Chanting "Death to Britain", up to 200 protesters rallied outside the mission a day after the brief arrest of British ambassador Rob Macaire at a memorial for those killed when a Ukraine airliner was shot down.

