Iranians Celebrate World Cup Slaying Of Welsh Dragons

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Iranians celebrate World Cup slaying of Welsh Dragons

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :With the sound of the referee's final whistle, Iranians poured into Tehran's streets on foot, by scooter and car to celebrate their national team's World Cup win over Wales on Friday.

An explosion of joy greeted Iran's 2-0 victory -- with both goals coming deep in injury time -- as many momentarily forgot the tension created by two months of unrest following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

The faces piling into Martyr's Square, in the centre of the capital, were all smiles.

Amid waving flags parents danced with children on their shoulders to the sound of plastic trumpets, while a cacophony of music escaped from cars stuck in a sprawling traffic jam.

"I am delighted with this victory because my passion is football, not politics," said Mehdi, 18.

The sound of car horns merged with cries of happiness outside a mosque in Tehran's upscale Saadat Abad neighbourhood as Iran's "Cheetahs" delivered a beleaguered population an extra-time gift against their Group B rivals.

"In the previous match we were under terrible pressure because of the situation in the country, but today we decided to go for it," said Reza, 24, who came to watch the match with a friend.

Iran suffered a humiliating 6-2 defeat by England in their opening group match on Monday.

