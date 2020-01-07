UrduPoint.com
Iranians Mass For Funeral In Hometown Of General Killed By US

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 10:10 AM

Iranians mass for funeral in hometown of general killed by US

Kerman, Iran, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Iranians gathered in Kerman for the burial Tuesday of top general Qasem Soleimani in the final stage of funeral processions after he was killed in a US strike in Iraq.

The massive number of mourners in the hometown of the slain commander of the Revolutionary Guards' foreign arm appeared to match the huge turnout seen in the cities of Tehran, Qom, Mashhad and Ahvaz.

