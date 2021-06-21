UrduPoint.com
Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Plant Shut Down Over 'technical Fault': Operator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 11:10 AM

Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant shut down over 'technical fault': operator

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Iran's southern Bushehr nuclear power plant has been temporarily shut down over a "technical fault", the country's atomic energy body said in a statement.

"Following a technical fault at Bushehr power plant, and after a one-day notice to the energy ministry, the plant was temporarily shut down and taken off the power grid," Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said on its website around Sunday midnight.

