Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Iran's southern Bushehr nuclear power plant has been temporarily shut down over a "technical fault", the country's atomic energy body said in a statement.

"Following a technical fault at Bushehr power plant, and after a one-day notice to the energy ministry, the plant was temporarily shut down and taken off the power grid," Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said on its website around Sunday midnight.