TEHRAN, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Iran's Health Ministry on Friday reported 347 new COVID-19 death cases in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 49,695 since the outbreak of the disease in the country on Feb. 19.

The country recorded 13,341 new patients on Friday, raising the total nationwide infections to 1,016,835, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical education, during her daily briefing.

According to Lari, a total of 708,106 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 5,824 remain in intensive care units.

A total of 6,298,438 tests for the virus have been carried out in Iran as of Friday, she added.

Currently, the risk of infection is high in 27 Iranian provinces, Lari noted.